$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. 751,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

