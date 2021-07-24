10,568 Shares in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

