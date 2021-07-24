109,495 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

