11 Capital Partners LP Has $19.48 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 4.4% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 675,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

