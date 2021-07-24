119,544 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 119,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.74.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

