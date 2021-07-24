120,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

