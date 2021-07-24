125,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $11,636,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $10,060,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $7,340,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $6,539,000.

DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

