16,110 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.99 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

