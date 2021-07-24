16,348 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $61,695,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $19,588,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355,120 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 858,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

