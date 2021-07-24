17,369 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.12 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79.

