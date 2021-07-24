1,764,645 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,764,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,234,000. Porch Group comprises about 5.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,669. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

