$197.95 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

