-$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.13. 272,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,067. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

