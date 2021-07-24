21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.