235,000 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000. Overstock.com makes up approximately 2.0% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 693,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,239. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OSTK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

