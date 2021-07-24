24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)’s share price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 9,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

