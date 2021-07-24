$267.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $267.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the lowest is $256.00 million. Navient reported sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.95 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $395,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,835. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

