27,016 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

