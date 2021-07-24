31,217 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

