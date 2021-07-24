319 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,667.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.