32,100 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.