$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $333.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $350.60 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.