$374.43 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.67 million and the highest is $379.20 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 1,840,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,809. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

