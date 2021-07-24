3G Sahana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 270,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,584,000. Liberty Broadband comprises about 5.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. The company had a trading volume of 675,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

