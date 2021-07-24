$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.