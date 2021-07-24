$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $5.09 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

