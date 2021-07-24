4,163 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000. AutoZone makes up about 2.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO traded up $38.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,477.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

