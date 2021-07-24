4,263 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.