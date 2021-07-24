$445.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $445.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.