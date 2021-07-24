49,138 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FAST stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,466. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

