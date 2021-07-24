50,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.