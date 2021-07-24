$535.22 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $535.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $113.15.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

