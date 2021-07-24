59 North Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.0% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 1.50% of Crescent Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 586.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 151,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,433,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 247,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

