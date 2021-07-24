$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $596.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $586.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KAR remained flat at $$16.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 860,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

