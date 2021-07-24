6elm Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,000. Wayfair comprises about 6.9% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE W traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.51. 781,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.12 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

