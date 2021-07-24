$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $7.72 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $32.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.