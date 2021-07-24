908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MASS opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,896 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 908 Devices (MASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.