AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

