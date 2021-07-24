AB SKF (publ)’s (SKUFF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.