AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

