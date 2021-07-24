AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

ABCL opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,847,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

