Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,854 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,454.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

BLFS stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

