Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
ACEL stock remained flat at $$11.53 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 151,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,505. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,322 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.