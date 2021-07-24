Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock remained flat at $$11.53 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 151,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,505. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,322 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.