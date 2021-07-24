Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Shares Down 4.2%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

