Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 317,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,742. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

