Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Critical Comparison

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.66%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 230.22%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 55.24 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -34.89 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02% Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

