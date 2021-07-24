Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.52. Adecco Group shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 5,464 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

