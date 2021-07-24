ADiTx Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 1,917 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $2.35 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

