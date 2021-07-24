Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,873. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.