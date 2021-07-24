Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

